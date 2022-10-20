Taya Valkyrie Discusses MLW's Growing Women's Division

Taya Valkyrie hopes to see growth in the Major League Wrestling's women's division. Valkyrie is scheduled to defend her MLW Women's Featherweight Championship on October 30 at the 2300 Arena at MLW's Fightland event. As of now, that is the only women's match set for the Fightland card. Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Valkyrie talked about the future of MLW's women's division.

"Yeah, I hope that we can get more women's matches, obviously that's what we're always fighting for," Valkyrie said. "We're always fighting for more matches, more time, more recognition, but I'm just proud that I'm leading this division right now, and Court has been really cool about bringing in some fantastic people for me to work, and I hope that we continue to do that."

Valkyrie captured the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship back in May. She defeated Holidead at MLW Kings of Colosseum to become the inaugural titleholder. Valkyrie is optimistic about more big matches for her under the MLW banner. In terms of potential matches down the road, Valkyrie has a few in mind that she believes fans would appreciate.

"Well, I mean, I have my storyline and angle right now with Lady Flammer in Mexico City for AAA and Las Toxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla)," Valkyrie said. "So I mean, maybe we could do Las Toxicas versus The Death Dollz (Valkyrie, Jessicka, and Rosemary). I don't know, I think that would be really fun, as well as Lady Shani is this super talented, she's one of my very good friends, and I really think that she would, she'd be great and deserves an opportunity."

