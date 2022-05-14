Last night, Major League Wrestling held their Kings of Colosseum event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

A standout moment of the night was when former WWE NXT talent Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to become the inaugural MLW Featherweight Champion. Other top stars for the promotion like Jacob Fatu, Myron Reed, and MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone were also in action last night.

The full results can be seen below:

* Gangrel defeated Budd Heavy

* Matt Cross defeated ACH

* MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane battled Davey Richards to a 20-minute draw.

* Lince Dorado, Taya Valkyrie, & Microman defeated Arez, Holidead, & Mini Abismo Negro. Sandman appeared at the end to make the save for the babyfaces.

* MLW Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed defeated KC Navarro and Arez

* MLW Championship

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Richard Holliday

* The new Samoan Swat Team defeated Los Aztecas

* Inaugural MLW Featherweight Champion

Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead

* MLW Tag Team Championships

Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka defeated 5150 and The Von Erichs

* NZO defeated Lince Dorado.

* Brittany Blake defeated Zoey Skye

*Weapons of Mass Destruction

Jacob Fatu defeated Mads Krugger

