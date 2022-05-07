The Blue Meanie will be making his return to Major League Wrestling at the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13.

As seen in the press release below, other notable talents that are appearing at the event but are not currently scheduled for matches include The Sandman, Los Maximos, Gangrel, Cesar Duran, Savio Vega, & Davey Richards.

You can see the full press release announcement from MLW below:

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.One of Philly's most beloved (and bluest) will return to South Philadelphia this Friday when the Blue Meanie returns.What will The Blue World Order's jovial and mischievous be up to?Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum! Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

The Blue Meanie

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. DAY OF EVENT INFOThe schedule is as follows:6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)7:25 p.m.: ShowtimeMORE ABOUT THE VENUE2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

As mentioned, the event takes place on Friday, May 13 at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The main event for the tapings will see MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defend his title against the #1 contender, Richard Holliday.

The updated lineup for MLW Kings of the Colosseum 2022 is as follows:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (w/ Alicia Atout)

* First-Ever MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* nZo vs. Lince Dorado

* MLW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) vs. The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) and 5150 (Slice Boogie & Danny Rivera)

* MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (c) vs. TBD

* Matt Cross vs. ACH

* MLW Middleweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Myron Reed (c) vs. KC Navarro and Arez

* Also scheduled to compete or appear: The Sandman, Blue Meanie, Los Maximos, Gangrel, Cesar Duran, Savio Vega, & Davey Richards

