Major League Wrestling announced Wednesday that Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW Heavyweight Championship next month. He will defend his title against Richard Holliday at the Kings of Colosseum ’22 event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13.

Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday were unified as members of The Dynasty faction until recently. Holliday and backstage interviewer Alicia Atout turned on Hammerstone back in January. The angle aired on an episode of Fusion in February.

The relationship between Holliday and Atout had been teased for weeks leading up to the angle. After the two laid Hammerstone out, they proceeded to make out in the ring. Holliday is now referring to himself as the “Sole Proprietor” of The Dynasty.

Alex Hammerstone won the MLW Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu late last year. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against Pagano, Octagon Jr., and Davey Richards. Hammerstone’s latest title defense occurred at MLW’s Intimidation Games event in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania week.

Richard Holliday has held MLW’s Caribbean Heavyweight Championship. He also held the MLW Tag Team Titles with MJF when both men were members of The Dynasty in 2019.

The Hammerstone/Holliday title match is the first match announced for Kings of Colosseum. Other talents announced for the show include National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW Tag Team Champions Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka, Cesar Duran, Davey Richards, Jacob Fatu, Microman, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, nZo, and Ross & Marshall Von Erich. Matches at the event will be recorded for future airing on MLW Fusion.

