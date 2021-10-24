Major League Wrestling released the Title vs. Title Fightland main event match between Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu on YouTube.

MLW announced the news earlier this afternoon.

The promotion tweeted, “The most anticipated title match of the year lived up to expectations when @alexhammerstone battled @SAMOANWEREWOLF in #TitleForTitle rules. Watch the FULL bout for FREE NOW https://youtu.be/TVOBAUqVInM”

Results from MLW Fightland are available here.

Below is the full match: