Billie Starkz Gives Update On College Plans As Career Takes Off

Rising pro wrestling prospect Billie Starkz has detailed her plans for college in the midst of developing her in-ring career. The 17-year-old has experience beyond her years. She's been seen in various independent promotions, and she'll be making her Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling debut in Japan on November 27. Starkz is set to challenge Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Starkz is looking to take advantage of opportunities outside of wrestling as well. Appearing as a guest on "Women's Wrestling Talk," Starkz revealed her game plan for college.

"It's been definitely chaotic because there's so many options for me, and I'm truly not sure what I wanna do," Starkz said. "I've settled on like going to college for two years, and I'm doing it online for business and marketing. I was, like, this will make me feel good about having a backup plan if wrestling doesn't work out or if my body doesn't wanna last any longer, but I think I'm doing pretty good with that. I honestly just wanna see where wrestling takes me."

It was recently announced that Starkz will be making her Major League Wrestling debut on January 7 at MLW's Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Starkz said she has other ideas in mind in terms of where she wants to take her wrestling career, but she doesn't want to give too much away at this time. She admits that she's a little impatient, but she's excited to see where this journey takes her, especially as she approaches her 18th birthday.

