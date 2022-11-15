Billie Starkz Next Big Move Announced

Billie Starkz will be kicking off 2022 in a major fashion.

It was revealed on November 14 that the young independent star will be making her debut with MLW on January 7 for their Blood And Thunder taping in Philadelphia. MLW made the official announcement of her upcoming appearance on Tuesday morning.

"A standout star on the midwest independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid-teens," the announcement stated before noting she's on the cusp of touring in Japan. MLW also released a quote from the promotion's on-air matchmaker, Cesar Duran, aka Dario Cueto in "Lucha Underground."

"I've known many luchadores named Jesus but never one nicknamed 'Space Jesus'," said Duran. "I have planned a very special debut match for Billie... For now let's just say she will have a gloriously violent opportunity to impress my renegades."

MLW has had a steady presence in the northeast region of the United States, specifically in Philadelphia with two of its three tapings occurring at the famous former ECW Arena. Throughout the year, the company has been establishing its own women's division which is categorized as Featherweights. The current and inaugural Featherweight Champion is Taya Valkyrie who first defeated Holidead at MLW's Kings Of Colosseum taping, a match that also occurred in Philadelphia. MLW has had a bevy of women stars come in to establish the division including Roxanne Perez, Miranda Gordy, Willow Nightingale, Scarlett Bordeaux, Brittany Blake, The Sea Stars and most recently Trish Adora.