Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced

TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.

Unfortunately for Hogan though, she is not invited to attend, as Mark Sterling informed her at the end of the segment that Cargill no longer required her services, claiming that Hogan did not hold up her end of the bargain in whatever agreement had been made. Hogan managed to find her footing on AEW programming as a part of the Baddies; prior to that, she was not a featured star on either "Dynamite" or "Rampage."

Prior to signing with AEW, Hogan had found success in Impact Wrestling's tag team division; she and Tasha Steelz became the inaugural Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The duo known as Fire N' Flava would win the tag titles on two separate occasions for a combined total of 162 days between the two reigns.

Since coming to AEW, Hogan has wrestled twice on "Dynamite," with her most recent match on the show coming in July, when she teamed with Cargill to defeat the pairing of Athena and Willow Nightengale. Hogan has also competed on "Rampage" three times, last wrestling in June falling victim to Athena in what was Athena's AEW in-ring debut.