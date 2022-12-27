Popular Independent Wrestler Billie Starkz Set To Debut For Major Promotion

"Space Jesus" is landing in All Elite Wrestling for one night.

All Elite Wrestling tweeted a preview of the latest edition of "AEW Dark," set to premiere tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET on the company's YouTube channel. Red Velvet will be facing independent upstart Billie Starkz in her AEW debut. The episode was taped on December 17 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, and will also feature Three Kings $300,000 Battle Royal winner A.R. Fox facing off against Slim J in a battle of tenured indie veterans turned AEW regulars. Dark Order's Evil Uno will also battle Blake Li, with Li looking to avenge his loss to FTW Champion HOOK.

Starkz, who turned 18 in October, has been wrestling since she was 13. She recently debuted for AEW partner promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan, where to she lost to Princess of Princess Championship Yuka Sakazaki in a much-lauded match. 2022 has been the best year of her career so far, seeing her constantly traveling, with standout matches against the likes of Ruby Soho and fellow teenage prodigy Nick Wayne on top of the milestone of her trip to Japan. News recently broke that Starkz will also be debuting for Major League Wrestling on January 7.

Shortly after the AEW tweet went up, Starkz quote tweeted it, writing "Today I'm cleaning my room. Tonight I fight Red Velvet 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤪💙🙏🏼" About an hour and a half earlier, she had also shown that she's a good sport by wishing Sakazaki a happy birthday.