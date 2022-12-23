AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Live Coverage (12/23) - $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale, TBS Title Eliminator Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash" on December 23, 2022, coming to you from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas!

Top Flight and AR Fox, Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, Dark Order, Varsity Athletes and Ari Daivari, La Faccion Ingobernable, Spanish Announce Project, and Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade will all be vying for $300,000 in the inaugural $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale. Once all three members of a team go over the top rope, the team will be eliminated from the match. Which team will take home the cash prize?

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight, as she faces Vertvixen in a TBS Championship Eliminator Match. If Vertvixen wins, she will not only earn herself a TBS Championship match, but will become the first person to ever defeat Cargill. Cargill currently holds a winning streak of 44-0. Will Vertvixen be able to etch her name in the history books, or will Cargill be able to score yet another win?

One half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens will be teaming up with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Lethal and Jarrett have made it clear over the last couple of weeks that they are coming for the tag team titles, and went as far as smashing Jarrett's signature guitar across the head of Bowens' partner, Max Caster at "Winter Is Coming". Will Bowens and Gunn be able to exact their revenge?

Additionally, former TNT Champion Wardlow, "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston, and Kingston's teammate Ortiz will all be addressing AEW fans. What will they have to say?