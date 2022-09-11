Nick Wayne Reveals What Will Ospreay Told Him After Their GCW Match

Earlier this year we got to see Will Ospreay step into the ring with Nick Wayne at GCW's "I Never Liked You." Wayne recently talked about the match and its aftermath with Eric Novak of Wrestling Republic on the All Real Wrestling Podcast.

"So I'd never spoken, or met, or seen Will Ospreay until that day. But I can say, and this is an absolute fact, me and Ospreay never rehearsed anything that happened. We never practiced nothing, we never did nothing," he said, "We meshed very well in the ring together. Nothing was really [...] rehearsed I would say or practiced. We never touched the ring before the show."

Wayne did admit to being nervous about the match beforehand. He spoke about his peers backstage noticing his nervousness, saying, "People would come up to me and be like 'dude why are you so nervous?' and I was like 'dude this is my dream match, wrestling Will Ospreay. This is crazy."

After the match, Wayne spoke to Ospreay and thanked him "a million times." Wayne says Ospreay was ecstatic after the match, and told him "Please, keep doing what you're doing. Don't ever stop. You're on another level."

Ospreay didn't just have encouraging words for Wayne. "My mom told me that he told my mom 'Your kid's gonna be something like really special," Wayne said, "Coming from Will Ospreay, that's a whole nother mentality than coming from anyone else. That being my hero."

Wayne is currently waiting to begin a career with All Elite Wrestling, the youngest wrestler to sign with the promotion.