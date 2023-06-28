AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (6/28): Sting & Allin Face Jericho & Guevara, Jack Perry Explains His Actions

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for June 28, 2023.

Tonight is the post-show following the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event this past weekend, therefore a lot of fallout from that can be expected. That is how the main event was created as the issues between Sting and Chris Jericho were not resolved at the PPV. During the media scrum, Jericho confronted Sting and Darby Allin demanding more time with the former WCW star in the ring, and tonight Jericho will team with Sammy Guevara to face both men.

Fans can also expect to hear from "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry following his shocking heel turn at the event, as people might learn exactly why he decided to attack his former tag team partner, HOOK.

Jon Moxley and Tomohiro Ishii are set to collide in what promises to be a physical singles match. Meanwhile, the Owen Hart Foundation tournament is also going to continue as Britt Baker faces Ruby Soho, continuing the issues between The Outcasts and The Originals in the process.

While a lot of the episode will be looking at the fallout from the recent PPV things will also be advancing forward as well. More of the participants in the blind eliminator tag team tournament will be announced, meanwhile, fans can look forward to hearing from MJF and Adam Cole on this show. The two men have been rivals as of late, but they are being forced to team up as part of that upcoming tournament.

Finally, a major six-man tag team match has been announced as Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker will be joining forces to face Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, and El Hjo Del Vikingo.

