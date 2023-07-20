AEW Rampage Spoiler: TNT Title Challenger Emerges For AEW All Out

A new challenger for the AEW TNT Championship emerged during last night's "AEW Rampage" taping, which was filmed immediately after "AEW Dynamite" at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to spoilers published by the Wrestling Observer, Darby Allin won a 20-man Royal Rampage match and earned the right to challenge for the AEW TNT Championship, which is currently being held by Luchasaurus, at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 3.

The Royal Rampage bout — which saw wrestlers such as Jeff Jarrett, Minoru Suzuki, and Matt Hardy enter — came down to Allin and Swerve Strickland as the final two performers, with Allin avoiding various elimination attempts, including a spot that involved him being driven into the wheels of his skateboard. In the end, Allin connected with a flying spear that sent both men to the outside; Strickland's back hit the floor first, meaning Allin emerged victorious with the title shot.

Allin has held the AEW TNT Championship on two occasions, with his most recent reign ending at the hands of Samoa Joe in January. Allin captured the TNT gold for the first time at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020, overcoming Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one title clash.