Darby Allin won the AEW TNT Championship against Cody at tonight's AEW Full Gear via pinfall after hitting a coffin drop. Post-match, Allin and Cody were attacked by Team Taz, but Will Hobbs was able to make the save, chasing Team Taz off.

Few other notes: Mike Chioda returned to referee this title match. Cody was also introduced as "Cody Rhodes," as noted he now has the rights to the name after WWE filed a cancellation notice with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:







