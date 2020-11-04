AEW TNT Champion Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn defeated John Silver, 10, and Colt Cabana in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Earlier today it was reported WWE had filed a cancellation notice with The United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Cody Rhodes." Cody had filed for the "Cody Rhodes" trademark earlier this year, but WWE opposed the trademark, despite it expiring.

After tonight's Dynamite finished up, Cody spoke to the live crowd, joking that Billy's TV appearance was the first in 30 years. He gave props to Austin Gunn for his Dynamite debut. Cody also confirmed he now has the rights to "Cody Rhodes."

"As of this morning, I no longer just have one name," Cody said. "Whether Justin Roberts says it, or not. It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes, again!"

Cody is set to defend his title against Darby Allin this Saturday at Full Gear (full card here).