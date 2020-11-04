Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- MJF and Jericho talk a little trash (Jericho calls MJF "soft") before MJF heads out for his tag match. Chris Jericho joins commentary.

MJF and Wardlow vs. Santana and Ortiz

Wardlow gets things going against Ortiz, smashing him down to the mat. MJF tags in, gets popped and Ortiz with the scratch to the back. Wardlow throws a punch as the referee is distracted. MJF baits Sammy, referee distracted again as MJF bites Ortiz. Wardlow back in there and keeps control of Ortiz.



Guevara finally gets a tag, takes down both opponents, both end up on the floor. Sammy with a twisting suicide dive on MJF, then a flip out on Wardlow. Back in the ring, Guevara drops MJF, cover, two. Sammy on fire, but it gets put out with a thumb to the eye by MJF. Guevara then hits a rising knee strike, hits the gtr. Sammy and Ortiz work over Wardlow.



Sammy and Ortiz look for a double superplex on MJF, Wardlow then with a double powerbomb. He tags himself in, F-10 on Ortiz, cover, Guevara with a splash off the top rope to break things up. Guevara with a big flip down on MJF. Sammy talks some trash to Serpentico, but it's actually Matt Hardy, and he throws a chair at Sammy! In the ring, MJF has Ortiz in the fujiwara armbar for the tap out.

Winners: MJF and Wardlow via Submission

Well damn, Saturday can't come soon enough ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nFJfFGqSDw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020



- Post-match, MJF heads up to the stage and charges Chris Jericho at commentary. The two throw some punches, but MJF is pushed off by Santana and Jake Hager. Jericho is smiling those as he gets back to his feet.

- Earlier today, Tony Schiavone visited Kenny Omega at his home. Omega then says it's actually not his home, he just relocated temporarily to focus on this tournament. Omega says twice he had his matches changed in the tournament and his game plans had to be switched up. Omega offered up the idea that maybe Tony Khan should have given him two byes with those changes, and based on his merit he could have simply moved on in the tourny. Omega didn't think it was "obvious" that Hangman Page would make it to the finals, he thought Wardlow would get there. Omega asks Tony who'd he bet on for the tournament? He thinks he's destined to win the tournament and become the next champion.

Trent (with Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor) vs. Miro (with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford)

Miro gets on the mic before the match to talk some trash. Mentions Trent not learning any manners from his mom. Trent immediately hits him with a dropkick. Miro puts Trent down though. Trent gets up to the second rope, Trent grabs him and hits a saito suplex. Miro with a kick to the back, european uppercut, stomps in the corner.



Miro with another suplex, elbow to the face. Taylor and Sabian start fighting, and end up going to the back. Ford tries to follow, but Cassidy gets in the way. Miro sends Trent hard into the corner, twice. Miro charges in, nobody home, eats a chop to the chest. Trent tries for a tornado DDT, no luck, overhead suplex and Trent is then sent into the ring post. Led by John Silver, Dark Order shows up and takes out Orange Cassidy at ringside (the two are going to meet at Full Gear). The referee comes out and tosses the whole group to the back. Miro even gets in their faces and tells them to get out of here.

Mayhem broke out at ringside midway in this match! Watch #AEWDynamite now on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/SBzZFuDOhu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020



Back in the ring, Miro locks in a bear hug on Trent. Trent fights out of it, throws some big shots, takes his elbow pad off, big clothesline, cover, one-count.