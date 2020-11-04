AEW Executive Vice President Cody Runnels has been in a long dispute with WWE over the trademark of his in-ring name "Cody Rhodes". HeelByNature.com has recently confirmed that WWE filed a cancellation notice with The United States Patent and Trademark Office thus surrendering the Cody Rhodes trademark.

Cody had filed for the "Cody Rhodes" trademark earlier this year. However, WWE opposed the trademark despite it expiring.

Cody had reacted to the situation by stating that it was simply just business. He also said, "trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn't stop this train from moving. No grudge."

Now that WWE has filed a cancellation notice for the trademark, Cody has the proper leverage for his ring name. He now has until Jan. 2021 to update his filing.