In an update earlier this week, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes' attempt to trademark the name "Cody Rhodes" was initially refused by the United States Patent & Trademark Office due to WWE's filing for the same trademark being similar.

WWE's original registration was set to expire on April 13, then was renewed on May 15 — citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delay. Cody filed for the trademark the day it expired.

Earlier today, Cody commented about trademarking the name, noting it's just business and there's no grudge.

"It's not as sultry/scandalous as reported," Rhodes wrote. "It's just business. They've seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand (even though it's not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn't stop this train from moving. No grudge."

Cody retained his AEW TNT Championship against Jake Hager on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest.