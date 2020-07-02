WWE filed to trademark the "WrestleWar" name on June 30. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information"

WrestleWar was the name of a NW/WCW special event that was held from 1989-1992.

WWE also filed to trademark a name related to 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on June 30. The following use description was filed for the "Bella Army" name, which is what Nikki Bella and Brie Bella call their fans:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

The situation between WWE and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes over the "Cody Rhodes" trademark continues. Cody's filing for the trademark has been issued an initial refusal due to WWE's filing for the same trademark being similar. The USPTO shows that WWE's original registration, which was set to expire on April 13, was renewed on May 15 and the reason given for the delay was COVID-19. Cody began his filing for the trademark the same day WWE's was set to expire, on April 13.

On a related note, Cody filed to trademark his "American Nightmare" logo on June 26. The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO filing:

"Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Ties as clothing; Hooded sweatshirts"

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn filed to trademark "Sons of a Gunn" and "Colten Gunn" on June 23. The following use descriptions were included:

"Hats; Pants; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts"

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

Colten is the name of Billy's 28 year old son. He is three years older than his brother, current AEW star Austin Gunn. It looks "Spns of a Gunn" will be their tag team name.