WWE has filed to oppose recent trademark applications from AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

Cody filed to trademark "Slamboree" and "The Match Beyond" back on Wednesday, November 13 and Tuesday, November 19 of last year but they were just published on Tuesday, March 24 of this year. Cody's use descriptions filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) read like this:

Slamboree: "IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

The Match Beyond: "IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Golf shirts; Hooded sweat shirts; T-shirts"

The Match Beyond: "IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

WWE filed to oppose both trademarks on Friday, April 23. They filed for the standard 90 days to oppose the filing, and were granted the extension. They now have until Wednesday, July 22 to file their opposition. The reason given for WWE's 90-day requests are, "The potential opposer needs additional time to investigate the claim."

Cody also filed to trademark the name of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on March 24. WWE is not opposing that trademark. The use description filed for "Dusty Rhodes" reads like this:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 19680000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19680000"

As noted last week, Cody also filed to trademark his former WWE ring name "Cody Rhodes" last week on April 13. That filing done was within 24 hours of WWE's trademark expiring.

Slamboree is the name of a WCW pay-per-view that was created by Dusty while he worked for the company. The Match Beyond refers to the War Games match, which Dusty also came up with. WWE has owned the "War Games" trademark since November 2019.

