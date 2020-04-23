AEW Executive Vice President Cody Runnels filed to trademark the "Cody Rhodes" name back on Monday, April 13, 2020. The filing was for merchandise and general pro wrestling use.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Jackets and socks; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts"

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"