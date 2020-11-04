A NWA World Women's Title match has been announced for The Buy-In Pre-show before AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view.

The match will see champion Serena Deeb defend against Sienna (Allysin Kay), who announced just yesterday that she was gone from the NWA and is now a free agent. This will be Deeb's first pay-per-view title defense since capturing the strap from Thunder Rosa on October 27 at United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live event. She retained the title over Leyla Hirsch on last week's AEW Dynamite episode in her first defense.

As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced earlier today that Orange Cassidy vs. "4" John Silver had been moved from the Full Gear pre-show to the main card. He just announced on Twitter that Sienna vs. Deeb is the new Buy In match.

He wrote, "Before tonight's huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I've just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women's Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay!"

The 2020 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place this Saturday from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the current card, along with Khan's tweet on Kay vs. Deeb:

I Quit Match for the AEW World Title

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Women's World Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)

If The Bucks lose, they can no longer challenge for the titles.

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he will join The Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. "4" John Silver

The Buy In Pre-show: NWA Women's World Title Match

Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb (c)