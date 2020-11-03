Late last night, former NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay announced on Twitter that she is now officially a free agent. Also in her tweet, she thanked the NWA for the opportunities she's received while with the promotion and said she is open for indie bookings.

"As of today, I am officially a free agent," Kay announced. "Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career. I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let's get weird. [heart emoji] AK."

The news comes a week after it was reported that WWE and AEW were interested in fellow former NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. NWA President Billy Corgan went on to confirm that Rosa is not a free agent and is still contracted to the NWA.

Kay last wrestled for the NWA on the Jan. 25 episode of NWA Powerrr where she failed to reclaim the NWA World Women's Championship from Rosa.

You can view Kay's tweet below: