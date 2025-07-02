Bully Ray Relays Why Gunther's Excited For 'Challenge' Of WWE SNME Match Vs. Goldberg

Next weekend, GUNTHER will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The reception to the build-up has been mixed, with people like Bully Ray criticizing some of Goldberg's work on "WWE Raw" while acknowledging GUNTHER tends to offer more convincing promos.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that he spoke to GUNTHER during a trip to the WWE Performance Center. The radio host walked away from the conversation feeling excited for the upcoming bout.

"GUNTHER told me he was looking forward to the match," Bully said. "He's looking at it as a challenge, both in-ring and outside of the ring. The challenge [is] being able to get a good match out of Bill Goldberg."

Because of the harsh words regarding Goldberg's recent performances, Bully clarified that he is a fan of Goldberg as a person. However, Bully wasn't shy about feeling that the former WCW star's performances have diminished in recent years. Bully is still going into the SNME match with an open mind, bolstered by GUNTHER's eagerness to prove the doubters wrong.

The next installment of SNME is set to take place on July 12 at 8 p.m. In addition to GUNTHER vs. Goldberg, the show will feature LA Knight taking on Seth Rollins, as well as a match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. It'll be a busy day for wrestling fans, as earlier in the afternoon, WWE will be holding NXT Great American Bash while AEW All In takes place in Texas.

