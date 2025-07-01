Seth Rollins Vs. LA Knight Announced For WWE SNME, CM Punk Encounters GUNTHER On Raw

CM Punk brawled with Seth Rollins before a heated exchange with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther during "WWE Raw."

Gunther kicked off the segment by addressing Goldberg, whom he will face at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, offering his respect for the man Goldberg was but not what he said was left of the man. He said he knows Goldberg isn't capable of taking the World Heavyweight Championship from him, and while he could put him away in less than three minutes he plans to take his time picking the Hall of Famer apart, then when all that's been said is done he will simply ask, 'Who's next?'

Rollins then emerged to confront him, flanked by Paul Heyman holding a newly customized Money in the Bank briefcase. Gunther quickly jabbed about Rollins' failed cash-in attempt at Night of Champions, prompting Rollins to say that he had intended to prevent Punk from winning the WWE Championship, and thus prompting Punk to emerge and brawl with Rollins. Rollins then retreated through the crowd, getting ambushed by a returning LA Knight in the concession and merchandise area, while in the ring Punk attempted to leave; Gunther grabbed him by the arm, with Punk shoving him to the floor in response as the segment drew to a close.

Following the segment, LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins was announced for Saturday Night's Main Event. Punk was shown in a subsequent backstage segment calling for Knight to get to the back of line as it pertains to Rollins, as well as having receipts for Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Gunther, before Knight informed him of the incumbent SNME match much to his chagrin.