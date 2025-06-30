Bully Ray Says This WWE Raw Segment Felt 'Forced,' Didn't Do Anything

In recent weeks, fans have seen the return of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who quickly stepped into the title scene to challenge reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. This past "WWE Raw," Goldberg sat down for an interview with Michael Cole, where he explained why he's out for blood when it comes to Gunther and promised to make the champion pay, however, Bully Ray wasn't impressed with the segment.

"It felt forced. That the word that came to mind. It felt like a typical pro wrestling sit-down," he explained on "Busted Open Radio." "This tells us everything we need to know, and I don't want to put things in Tommy's mouth; Tommy puts enough things in his mouth. Dreamer didn't even like it!" Dave LaGreca then pointed out how Tommy Dreamer often focuses on the positives in pro wrestling, and because of his usual stance, this proves how bad the segment was. "Tommy said that he wished Goldberg would've came across more humble."

Bully then explained that Goldberg's long absence from pro wrestling and sudden return to WWE to just step up to a champion and get a championship match should've made the veteran seem more humble. "If that's me and I'm coming out to get in Gunther's face ... and then all of a sudden, you get a championship match ten minutes later? I'd be like: 'Wow, I wasn't expecting that, holy s**t, thanks WWE! I'm'a beat this guy's a**, but never expected it to be for a championship!'" Bully added, while also noting that Goldberg has a chance to now retire as a champion in his hometown.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.