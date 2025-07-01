Mark Henry Was 'Struck' By This Standout WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Match

The weekend's Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia had a few high-profile matches, one of which was the main event between John Cena and CM Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, though, believes that a title match and the subsequent debut of a WWE star were important moments on the night.

Henry, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," stated that the United States title match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, where the latter won the US title for the first time, was what struck him about the show. The match was the first time WWE fans got a glimpse of Tala Tonga, formerly Hikuleo, who made his long-awaited debut on WWE television.

"You know what, the thing that stood out [was] Solo beating Jacob and becoming the US Champion. Tala Tonga, formerly Hikuleo, that was the one that struck me because now you actually see Tala Tonga in action, and you see him — you know, we always talk about the movies, the Marvel Universe, whenever some new character shows up in the Marvel Universe, it's a big deal. Anybody that shows up in the Bloodline saga, it automatically becomes a big deal," Henry stated.

Sikoa's win ended Fatu's 69-day run as United States Champion and began Sikoa's first title run on the main roster, with his only other title coming during this time in "WWE NXT." The match saw interference from not just Tala Tonga, but also Tanga Loa — who was out for a long time due to injury — and JC Mateo. Tonga was signed by WWE last July, but made his first WWE appearance only a few weeks ago in a dark match on "SmackDown."

The Bloodline has had a number of new members added over the course of the last five years, and the latest inductees could take the story in a new direction.