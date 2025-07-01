Backstage Details On Future Of WWE's Relationship With Saudi Arabia

With Night of Champions now a slightly distant memory, wrestling fans will get another break over the discourse over the relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia. The business dealings between the two have always been controversial, but Night of Champions received a bit more side eyes than usual thanks to the John Cena-CM Punk storyline referencing Punk's past criticisms of the country, while current events in the Middle East briefly led to speculation that WWE would have to cancel, postpone, or move Night of Champions.

But for all the criticism and controversy it's generated, it appears the WWE/Saudi deal is set to expand, not decrease. Fightful Select reports that not only are plans underway for WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi, with WWE staff already beginning work on the show in the next few weeks, but that the Rumble will be one of three PLE's the promotion holds in the country next year, making up for only one WWE Saudi PLE taking place in 2025.

Aside from the Rumble, the other two Saudi PLE's will take place in May 2026 and November 2026. The name for either show wasn't revealed, though the November date suggests that it could be Survivor Series, WWE's annual PLE for the month. A person within WWE seemed unsure, believing it would be unlikely WWE would do Survivor Series in Saudi unless they moved the event from the week of Thanksgiving, where Survivor Series has taken place the last four years, as that would mean talent would be away from home during the holidays.