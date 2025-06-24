Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions 2025

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have officially provided further information on the status of WWE Night of Champions after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The 12-day war between both countries put WWE's plan of travelling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this upcoming Saturday in jeopardy, as the company would be physically between the two opposing nations. In addition, several Middle Eastern countries dealt with airline hesitancy, with Saudi Arabia closing its airspace and putting all their airports on emergency footing, making any ventures to the country challenging. That said, with the ceasefire coming into effect today, Alvarez explained that WWE will move forward with plans to host Night of Champions on Saturday, with talent scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia over the next two days.

"Everybody is getting ready to leave, moments ago, as in within the last couple of minutes, both Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire and so its official, truce following twelve days of fighting and everyone's going to be leaving Tuesday and Wednesday and heading out to the show." He said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Last night on "WWE Raw," there was no mention of the conflict regarding Night of Champions taking place in Saudi Arabia — a silence that Meltzer believes was intentional to avoid further questions about the controversial nature of the situation.

"They weren't allowed to ... I don't think they wanted those questions being asked, as far as everything, it's potentially dangerous. Some people say it's not really that dangerous in Saudi Arabia, the flying was dangerous today, there was a ceasefire but that came later in the day. There's always the questions about going there in the first place."

Wrestling Inc. has also reached out to WWE sources to confirm reports about Night of Champions proceeding this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.