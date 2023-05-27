Seth Rollins Defeats AJ Styles, Wins World Heavyweight Title At WWE Night Of Champions

WWE made the somewhat unusual move to kickoff its Night of Champions premium live event today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the finals of a tournament to crown the first World Heavyweight Champion. Representing "WWE Raw" in the match was Seth "Freakin" Rollins, while "WWE SmackDown" was represented by AJ Styles. It's been a while since either man held a World Championship in WWE, and with both men being fan favorites, there were many among the WWE universe who would have been happy with either possible outcome.

On this day though, "The Visionary" won the day, sealing the deal with a Pedigree followed by a running Stomp down on Styles' head. Rollins was presented with his prize by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.