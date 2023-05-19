Seth Rollins To Miss WWE Raw Again, Still Filming Captain America: New World Order

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was not at this week's edition of "WWE Raw," with photos that emerged on Twitter revealing that he was, instead, filming "Captain America: New World Order" in Atlanta, Georgia. Instead, Rollins appeared in pre-recorded segments designed to hype his match with A.J. Styles for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship next weekend at Night of Champions.

According to The Wrestling Observer, that's going to continue on this coming Monday's "go-home" edition of "Raw" leading into the premium live event, with more footage from the same session where Corey Graves interviewed Rollins. The "go-home" episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Night of Champions is being recorded tonight after Friday's live broadcast since the crew will be headed to and/or in Saudi Arabia when it airs.