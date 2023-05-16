Seth Rollins Filming For 'Captain America: New World Order'

WWE star Seth Rollins looks to be joining the cast of "Captain America: New World Order." The former world champion was spotted on the set of the film, with a photo as well as a video taken of Rollins in costume and posted to social media. It's not known who Rollins will be playing in the movie, as his participation has yet to even be officially confirmed, but the "WWE Raw" star was certainly living up to his reputation as a snappy dresser on the set.

Fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife, was reportedly set to make an MCU appearance of her own in 2021's "Eternals," but the cameo was seemingly never filmed. It seems now that Rollins will become the first WWE star to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Lynch still has Hollywood aspirations going forward, and she could even be in the mix for a Marvel role in the future.

"Captain America: New World Order" is set to release on May 3, 2024. The film will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America for the first time on the big screen following the events of the Disney+ series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Next year's film is also set to star Harrison Ford, taking on the role of General "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt.

Following a victory over Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39, Rollins is currently participating in the tournament to crown the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion since the introduction of the new title. The May 8 edition of "WWE Raw" saw Rollins advance through the first and second rounds over the course of one night. Now, Rollins is set to take on AJ Styles at Night of Champions on May 27 with the new championship on the line.