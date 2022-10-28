Becky Lynch Has Some Exciting Aspirations Outside Of The Ring
Becky Lynch has made a couple of film appearances throughout her impressive WWE career. Per IMDb, Lynch's first movie outing was as Maddy Hayes in the sixth installment of WWE's "The Marine" franchise alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Her antagonistic performance wasn't her last film outing, however, as she had a voice part in Parmount+'s "Rumble." Most notably, Lynch has also appeared in an episode of Showtime's "Billions," but does Lynch have bigger aspirations?
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Lynch commented on a possibly focusing on acting in the future. "Performance is what I always want to do," she said, "There's a few things coming up and happening that I'm excited about and getting moved around and stuff, so we'll take it as it comes. We'll let that all reveal itself in time."
Lynch graduated from the Dublin Institute of Technology with an acting degree, according to the Irish Film and Television Network. Elsewhere, she also has training from Columbia College Chicago and the Gaiety School of Acting — and this is all on top of Lynch studying to be a clown. However, she might be interested in playing a superhero next.
Possible MCU Aspirations
Where Becky Lynch would end up in future films is entirely up for speculation, but rumors did swirl last year about her possibly appearing in Marvel's upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Although the rumors were debunked, it would seem the possibility of a future MCU appearance isn't completely off the table. When asked by Bleacher Report about appearing in a Marvel movie someday Lynch said, "I'm a big Marvel fan. We'll see what happens."
Fortunately, Lynch has some friends among Hollywood's elite. While speaking to The Independent, she revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena have mentored her so far. "They are just so generous with their time," she said. "If ever I have a question or issue or worry, or something to run past them, they are so open and generous and there to help me out."
With Sasha Banks having made an appearance on "The Mandalorian," this kind of major crossover for a WWE star isn't unheard of. Perhaps the future could see Lynch make an appearance in an MCU-related Disney+ product. Either way, the future for Lynch remains to be determined, but film roles certainly aren't out of the realm of possibility.