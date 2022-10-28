Becky Lynch Has Some Exciting Aspirations Outside Of The Ring

Becky Lynch has made a couple of film appearances throughout her impressive WWE career. Per IMDb, Lynch's first movie outing was as Maddy Hayes in the sixth installment of WWE's "The Marine" franchise alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Her antagonistic performance wasn't her last film outing, however, as she had a voice part in Parmount+'s "Rumble." Most notably, Lynch has also appeared in an episode of Showtime's "Billions," but does Lynch have bigger aspirations?

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Lynch commented on a possibly focusing on acting in the future. "Performance is what I always want to do," she said, "There's a few things coming up and happening that I'm excited about and getting moved around and stuff, so we'll take it as it comes. We'll let that all reveal itself in time."

Lynch graduated from the Dublin Institute of Technology with an acting degree, according to the Irish Film and Television Network. Elsewhere, she also has training from Columbia College Chicago and the Gaiety School of Acting — and this is all on top of Lynch studying to be a clown. However, she might be interested in playing a superhero next.