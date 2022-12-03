Becky Lynch Reportedly In Mix For Marvel Role Despite Nixed Scene

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks to be joining the Marvel Universe after all.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch's Marvel post-credit scene that was cut from 2021 was from "Marvel Eternals." One person claimed that the post-credits scene was "too depressing." Marvel sources that spoke with Fightful, said that they were "happy" with the portrayal, even though the scene was cut.

Fightful was told that the possibility of using Lynch in future Marvel films is "not out of the question." In the past year, Lynch confirmed that she was having conversations with Marvel, but she never actually filmed anything for a new movie. Also, back in October, she spoke about her Marvel aspirations, where she simply said, "I'm a big Marvel fan. We'll see what happens. As noted, the former "Raw" Women's Champion graduated from the Dublin Institute of Technology with an acting degree.

Lynch's film debut was "The Marine 6," which was released in 2018. The film also starred WWE Superstar The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Lynch's other credits include the animated film "Rumble," "The Young Rock," where she portrayed Cyndi Lauper, and herself on the Showtime TV show "Billions."

The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion recently made her WWE on the November 25 edition of "SmackDown." Lynch had suffered the injury during her match against Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30. Two nights later, on the August 1 episode of "Raw," Lynch turned face and was attacked by Damage CTRL. Since her return, she helped her team win at the WWE PLE Survivor Series event.