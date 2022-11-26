Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match

Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster.

The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Mia Yim) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley).

It was Lynch who got the pin for Team Bianca. Belair set both SKY and Kai on the table, while Lynch climbed to the top. Lynch hit a huge Leg Drop from the top through the table, hitting both SkY and Kai. She won after she pinned SKY. Before Bayley could break the pin and help her team, Belair stopped her with a KOD to the cage.

Lynch was out of action due to a separated shoulder, until returning on the November 25 edition of "SmackDown." Lynch had suffered the injury during her match against Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30. Two nights later, on the August 1 episode of "Raw," Lynch turned face and was attacked by Damage CTRL.

The other WarGames tonight is set for the main event and it's The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens).

Ongoing live results of Survivor Series: WarGames are available at this link.