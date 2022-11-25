Becky Lynch Returns From Injury On WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch is back and she's ready to go to war!

The 11/25 "WWE SmackDown" kicked off with a confident Damage CTRL hyping up their WarGames bout against Team Bianca Belair at Survivor Series, with Bayley asking Belair & Co. to get a taste of what's in store. Belair – accompanied by her teammates Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim – obliged, but not before introducing her other mystery partner for Survivor Series.

"Well, there's five of y'all and four of us," Belair told Bayley. "We didn't come alone..."

At this point, Lynch's music hit, and the live audience in Providence, RI came unglued.

The Man didn't waste any time in joining her WarGames teammates in the ring as a brawl ensued between the ten women! Lynch hit a Bex-Ploder on Bayley, following which she was confronted by Rhea Ripley, drawing a loud pop from the fans. However, just as Ripley and Lynch prepared to come to blows, Damage CTRL pulled the Judgment Day member out of the ring.

The segment ended with Team Belair embracing each other and celebrating in the ring.

Shortly after her comeback, Lynch referred to herself as "The most magnetic Superstar in @WWE" via the following tweet.

Lynch returning to seek revenge on Damage CTRL makes sense from a storyline perspective, seeing as she was written off WWE TV in July following an ambush at the hands of Bayley & Co. Shortly before that backstage attack, Lynch announced she suffered a separated shoulder in her match against Belair at SummerSlam, while hinting she would be bringing back her "The Man" persona upon her return from injury. The segment ended with Belair and Lynch embracing for a hug, with Lynch acknowledging that the EST got the better of her in their yearlong rivalry.

The Women's WarGames bout this Saturday at Survivor Series – the first of its kind on a WWE main roster show – will pit Belair, Lynch, Asuka, Bliss & Yim against Bayley, Ripley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross.