Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made a big splash last night on SummerSlam. The three came out to confront “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after she retained her title against Becky Lynch.

As noted, Bayley made her return after being sidelined with a torn ACL since July 2021, Iyo Sky hasn’t been in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 38 weekend, and Dakota Kai was released in April.

This morning, Bayley may have hinted at her new stable’s name. She shared the below photo with the caption, “Control.”

After she shared the photo, Bayley posted the lyrics to Janet Jackson’s song, ‘Control.’

Bayley tweeted, “This is a story about control control control of what I say control of what I do, and this time, I’m gonna do it the way I hope you enjoy this as much as I doAre we ready? I am ’cause it’s all about control And I’ve got lots of it” – @JanetJackson @WWE”

After last night’s event, WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber tried to interview the new stable but didn’t get very far.

“You know, you’re just gonna have to wait,” said Bayley. “Just like we did.”

