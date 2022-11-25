WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!

The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?

Speaking of WarGames, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be revealing the person that will be joining her, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in the Women's WarGames Match. The four women and their mystery partner will be taking on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley tomorrow night as they all look to put their issues to rest once and for all following months of animosity. Who will the fifth woman be?

Two semi-finals matches for the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament will be held, as "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman will be squaring off with "The One and Only" Ricochet. The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus will also be going one-on-one with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. With the winners from tonight facing off next week in the finals, who will advance?

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title against Shotzi tomorrow night, but before she does so, she will be teaming up with her longtime friend, Shayna Baszler, to take her and Raquel Rodriguez on in tag team action. Baszler and Rousey are out for vengeance tonight as Rodriguez helped Shotzi sneak away with a win over Baszler last week. What will happen when the four women collide?