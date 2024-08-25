Will Ospreay Beats MJF With Help From Daniel Garcia, Reclaims AEW International Title

Will Ospreay has won his second consecutive match at AEW All In, defeating Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW American Championship. Following a pair of elaborate entrances, the rematch began with an intense staredown before quickly picking up the pace, with Ospreay attempting a Hidden Blade just minutes into the match. Unsurprisingly, things weren't that simple.

Building off their lengthy bout last month, this match was about showing how well MJF and Ospreay know each other as opponents, meaning there were plenty of counters and reversals. Daniel Garcia appeared for a key spot near the match's end, preventing MJF from using a foreign object against Ospreay and setting up the final sequence.

Throughout the match, despite the crowd chanting for it, Ospreay continued to show his reluctance to pull out the Tiger Driver '91, the sometimes-finisher that Ospreay "retired" earlier this year. At one point in the bout, MJF teased using the move on Ospreay but his opponent successfully reversed. The Tiger Driver has become a key aspect of this feud, so it was appropriate that the match concluded with Ospreay landing the finisher to put MJF down for the three-count.

Following Ospreay's victory, AEW authority figure Christopher Daniels appeared, presenting the victor with the old AEW International Championship. The title had been rebranded to the AEW American Championship by MJF in the weeks leading up to All In, with Ospreay making it clear that he'd revert the title to its old form if he won it back.

MJF previously defeated Ospreay for the championship on the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" in July. That match nearly went to a 60-minute draw before MJF was able to cheat to win with almost no time remaining.