AEW's Will Ospreay Talks In-Depth About His Refusal To Use The Tiger Driver '91

Will Ospreay retired the Tiger Driver '91 after using it on Bryan Danielson and seemingly injuring the veteran at AEW Dynasty. While speaking on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Ospreay discussed his decision to retire the controversial move. The former AEW International Champion explained that he doesn't want to be responsible for seriously hurting someone, as it's difficult for wrestlers to defend themselves from being dropped on their heads.

"I don't want to take anyone's livelihood away. I don't take anyone's career away," he said." Back at Revolution, I remember talking to Ricky Steamboat, and he just wanted to chat with me about strategy... I said to him, 'If this doesn't work, I'll hit him with the Tiger Driver,' and he was like, 'What is that?' So I got it up on my phone, and I showed it, and his face completely changed. And the words he said were, 'Don't b*****dize that move.'"

Ospreay said that he only understood what Ospreay meant after he performed the Tiger Driver '91 it on Danielson — the wrestler he idolizes — and finding out that he needs to have neck surgery later this year. The AEW star noted that he feels remorse when he hurts people, and knows that he's good enough to beat his opponents without resorting to such an extreme move.

This weekend, Ospreay will challenge MJF for the AEW American Championship at All In, and the move has been a talking point. MJF believes that Ospreay will never be a top guy in AEW due to him lacking a killer instinct, which has led to speculation that the Tiger Driver '91 might return at the event.

