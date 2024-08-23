AEW's MJF Lays Out Why Will Ospreay Will Never Be A Top Guy In Pro Wrestling

The highly anticipated rematch between MJF and Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship is just days away, as fans from around the world are beginning to descend on London, England for All In on August 25. MJF defeated Ospreay in a near 60-minute match on the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" to win the then-International Championship, and has since rechristened the belt to represent what is, in MJF's opinion, the only country in the world that matters.

One common throughline during the feud between MJF and Ospreay is the Tiger Driver '91, the move that Ospreay vowed to retire after nearly cutting Bryan Danielson's final year as a full-time wrestler short at Dynasty in April. Ospreay stated that he has retired the move, and will never hit it again, but many people, including Danielson himself, have urged Ospreay to go back on his word and hit the move on MJF at Wembley Stadium. It's because of this that MJF doesn't believe that Ospreay will ever be a top guy in wrestling, stating on "Busted Open Radio" that the Aerial Assassin doesn't possess a killer instinct.

"As much as it pains me to say it, Will Ospreay, much like me, is the complete package. But do you know what the difference is? The difference is he lacks a killer instinct. Swerve [Strickland] pointed it out, now I'm pointing it out, the man will never be a top guy in this industry until he stops being a gutless little worm. To be honest, I think the reason he is a gutless little worm is because he's from the United Kingdom. These people are built different, and the way they are built is s**t."

