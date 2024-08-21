AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 8/21 - Two Title Matches, Strickland & Danielson Meet One Last Time Before All In

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 21, 2024, coming to you from the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales!

In the go home edition of "Dynamite" ahead of AEW All In, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson will be meeting one last time before the pay-per-view event. Not only will they be facing one another in a Title vs. Career match this coming Sunday, but they found themselves involved in an intense verbal confrontation after Strickland defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event of last week's edition of "Dynamite" that ultimately resulted in the Strickland blindsiding Danielson with an attack.

Days before she defends AEW Women's World Championship against former confidant Mariah May this coming Sunday, Toni Storm will be putting her title on the line against Saraya. While Harley Cameron looked to celebrate her birthday this past Friday on "AEW Rampage", a frustrated Saraya took the mic from her and demanded a title shot in her home country the United Kingdom. Hearing such, Storm responded by granting Saraya the opportunity she was looking for.

Another title will be up for grabs tonight, as Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club challenges The Elite's Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. The two men came face-to-face last week in an exchange of words while speaking with Renee Paquette last week.

Speaking of The Elite, Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be colliding with FTR and Darby Allin in trios competition. Allin will be challenging Perry for the TNT Championship on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England while Matthew and Nicholas will be defending their title against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster in a Three-Way Match.

Additionally, Tommy Billington will be making his "Dynamite" debut as he goes one-on-one with FTW Champion Chris Jericho in a non-title match before the latter puts his title on the line against HOOK on Sunday. Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will also be making their TBS Championship match for All In official when they sign the contract tonight, and titleholder MJF meets with Will Ospreay days before they square off for the AEW American Championship.