AEW's Toni Storm Once Again Hints She's Done With Wrestling

It's safe to say that "Timeless" Toni Storm has been in a bit of a rough patch over the last few months. Not only did Storm lose the AEW Women's World Championship to protege turned nemesis Mariah May at AEW All In, but subsequent matches in Stardom and CMLL, against Mayu Iwatani and La Catalina respectively, didn't go much better. This prompted Storm to suggest she was retiring from wrestling in November, though AEW owner Tony Khan would later state that wasn't the case.

On Monday, the latest chapter in whatever's going on with Storm was released via an Instagram video. The "Timeless" one could be seen chopping wood out in the wildnerness, before turning to face the camera for her close up. Storm confirmed that she wouldn't be appearing at CMLL's upcoming crossover show with AEW on December 13, news CMLL announced last Wednesday. In fact, Storm also indicated she would probably never return to CMLL "ever again."

While stating that she was suffering from a "torn labia," Storm admitted the real reason she wasn't coming back was because "I don't have it anymore," citing her losses to May, Iwatani, and Catalina. Storm was confident that AEW would send a suitable replacement, since revealed to be Deonna Purrazo, and that CMLL, and the wrestling world at large, would be fine without her, noting that the business was "a big, fat, beautiful place." Alas, Storm believes there's no room left in it to be timeless.

"As for me, I'll be where I now belong," Storm declared before returning to chop wood. "In the sun, on the dirt, with this dog I stole from the park. Whatever happened to Toni Storm? Nothing. Chin down, tits in, and don't bother watching for the shoe."