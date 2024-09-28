Following STARDOM Return, AEW's Toni Storm Heading To CMLL

Former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has been on something of a world tour since losing her crown to Mariah May at All In. After wandering off into the night in England, Storm turned up in Australia to promote AEW's Grand Slam event that is set to take place in Brisbane in February, and has since made her long-awaited return to STARDOM in Japan, where she teamed up with Mina Shirikawa to defeat the team of Mayu Iwatani and AZM. The Storm world tour doesn't look like it's going to be ending anytime soon, as it has been announced that the three-time former champion will be making her debut for CMLL in Mexico.

Timeless! Toni Storm será la rival de La Catalina, La Campeona Universal del #CMLL 2023, en duelo mano a mano el próximo 11 de Octubre en la Arena México como parte del mes de las Amazonas. #AEW pic.twitter.com/XDzLxf2NdH — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2024

Storm will be facing La Catalina on October 11 at CMLL's "Viernes Espectacular" event at Arena Mexico, which will also be part of the company's Month of Amazonas, a yearly tradition in CMLL where the company puts extra emphasis on its women's division. For those unfamiliar with Catalina, the Chilean star was actually a member of the WWE roster between 2019 and 2021, where she wrestled under the names Catalina Garcia, and later Katrina Cortez. After mainly staying on the "WWE NXT" brand throughout her time with the company, she left after her visa expired and chose to move on to different things, having never crossed paths with Storm, who worked for the company at the time.

Storm isn't the only member of the AEW women's division who will be traveling to CMLL during October, as the CMLL Women's Grand Prix will see Willow Nightingale returning to the promotion for the first time since the 91st anniversary event on September 13, as well as the CMLL debut of current ROH Women's Television Champion Red Velvet.