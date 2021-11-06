Chilean wrestler Katrina Cortez was one of the eighteen wrestlers released from WWE this past Thursday, shortly after the promotion announced record profits at their third quarter earnings call. A day later, another roadblock has been put in Cortez’ path. On Twitter, the 21 year old revealed that her visa expires in the next month, complicating plans for her future wrestling in the United States.

“At 18 I made the decision to travel to an unknown country, without knowing English I came here,” Cortez tweeted. “Today, I receive an email telling me that my visa expires next month, and I will have to sell everything that, with much love and effort, I have achieved!!!”

Earlier Friday, Cortez tweeted out her contact information for future bookings, indicating she was unaware her visa was set to expire. The former WWE star has been active on social media since her release, largely retweeting support from past colleagues and fans.

Visa issues have been a common problem for recent WWE releases. Both Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay of The IInspiration have talked about Green Card issues prevented them from working following their release from WWE in April. Former NXT North American Bronson Reed revealed earlier in the week that he was unable to compete at Impact’s Bound For Glory due to similar issues.

A seven year veteran who began her career at 14 years old, Cortez wrestled in her native Chile before signing with WWE in 2019. She quickly reached the main roster under the name Carolina, teaming with the second Sin Cara to take on current AEW star Andrade and Zelina in a losing effort. Afterwards she was taken off TV and sent back to NXT, where she would work as Catalina Garcia on the house show circuit before changing her name to Katrina Cortez in January. Her last match was on October 26, where she lost to Sarray on 205 Live.

You can see Cortez’ tweet below.