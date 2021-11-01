One of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling JONAH, f.k.a. Bronson Reed, was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. JONAH has reportedly been in talks with many major promotions. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked JONAH how the free agency process is faring for him.

“Well, I’m not at liberty to say exactly what’s going to happen, but I am at the moment, this week, getting everything confirmed with immigration, so everything should be good to go, wherever I do go,” JONAH revealed. “But basically, I feel like the last few years exposed me to the rest of the world. People got to see what Bronson Reed had to offer but not really what JONAH had to offer. I was very much set in a mold of what WWE wanted me to be, so going forward, it’s more what I myself want to be as JONAH. So I’m looking to have some pretty cool matches and fun matches, a little different to what I did in WWE.”

The IInspiration recently opened up about how difficult the visa process was for them and how it caused them to miss Slammiversary. JONAH spoke more on his experience with the visa process.

“It’s a complete nightmare,” JONAH admitted. “That’s how it works, but no issues. Everything’s pretty much set in stone now. I have a great set of lawyers, actually, helping me out. As of next week, things should be set in stone for me to be able to work places. I’m not gonna say anything, but I think November, you’ll get to see JONAH around some places.”

There was speculation that JONAH could have shown up at Bound For Glory, and he clarified on whether he was meant to debut at Bound For Glory or not.

“At the moment, it’s everything to do with immigration, so I’m not able, legally, to do anything wrestling wise until all my immigration is sorted, but it should be sorted very soon, and I’m very happy about that,” JONAH expressed.

