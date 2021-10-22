Former WWE NXT Superstar Jonah Rock (fka Bronson Reed) reportedly has interest from several pro wrestling companies.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the former NXT North American Champion, who is using his previous name of Jonah Rock, has some major interest from multiple top wrestling companies.

NJPW has reportedly made a big play to bring Rock in. There has also been interest from Impact Wrestling.

Regarding Rock and Impact, a potential debut at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view was discussed at one point, but sources are not confident that it will happen.

WWE released Rock back on Friday, August 6. He only had a 30-day non-compete clause attached to his contract, meaning he’s been a free agent since September 5.

Stay tuned for more on Rock’s future.