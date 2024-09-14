AEW's Toni Storm Returning To Japan, Will Challenge For Major Title

The monochromatic "Timeless" Toni Storm has returned from the shadows to challenge for a new title. Following her heart-wrenching loss to Mariah May at All In last month from Wembley Stadium, Storm is looking for gold, but this time, the gold wrapped around the waist of Mayu Iwatani. According to Fightful, following Iwatani and Hanan's defeat against AZM and Miyu Amasaki at today's STARDOM's Namba Grand Fight in Osaka, Storm appeared via video to lay out a challenge for Iwatani's IWGP Women's Championship at STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight on October 5 in Nagoya, Japan. In the video, Storm, who was sitting in front of a fireplace, asked the STARDOM wrestlers and fans if they had forgotten about her.

Advertisement

She added, "I have accomplished a lot in Japan, and I have a lot of respect for Japanese professional wrestling. I have things I need to do in Japan. In 2017, I became the World of STARDOM Champion. But some people say that it was just an accident. I will prove that it wasn't. On October 5th in Nagoya, I will challenge Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women's Championship!"

Advertisement

During her time in STARDOM from 2016-2018, Storm captured the World of STARDOM and SWA World Championships. Additionally, in 2017 she became a two-time victor in the 5Star Grand Prix and Cinderella Tournaments. In AEW, she is currently tied with Hikaru Shida for holding the Women's World Championship on three occasions. Her challenger, Iwatani, has held the IWGP Women's Championship since April 23, 2023, defeating former champion Mercedes Mone at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom. Iwatani's 500+ day reign has seen her defend against opponents like Utami Hayashishita, Syuri, Mina Shirakawa, Tsukasa Fujimoto, former WWE star Sareee, and recent WWE signee Stephanie Vaquer. The IWGP Women's title is defended on STARDOM and NJPW programming.