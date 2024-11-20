AEW's Toni Storm Implies She's Done With Wrestling: 'I'm Not Used To Being A Loser'

"Timeless" Toni Storm hasn't had a lot of luck in recent months. She lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In, failed to capture the IWGP Women's Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM, and was beaten by La Catalina in CMLL. All of this seems to have become too much for Storm, who revealed in an interview with SB Nation that she is "retiring" from wrestling.

"I'm not used to being a loser," Storm said, "I've failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you'll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that. AEW is just fine without me. Everything is going well for AEW. They don't need Toni Storm." Storm reportedly repeated the last sentence multiple times to hammer her point home, but when she was asked where everything went wrong, she had one definitive answer. "When I met Mariah May. I'd been on the top of the world for many, many years. I delivered. Then Mariah came onto the scene and everything went t**s up."

It's unclear what this might mean for the CMLL event that Storm is scheduled to appear at on December 13, but considering that May has her overdue "champagne celebration" with Mina Shirikawa at Full Gear on November 23, combined with the fact that May still brings Storm up to this day and uses a lot of her moves, there is every chance Storm could be lured back to AEW in the near future. But for right now, Storm's closing remarks on her decorated career where these: "Chin down. T**s in. Don't bother watching for the shoe."



