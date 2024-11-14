AEW Stars Announced For AEW/CMLL Crossover Show In December

2024 has been a year where AEW has strengthened its partnerships with international promotions such as CMLL and World Wonder Ring Stardom. And 2025 promises to be no different, with the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty even in January expected to host AEW, New Japan, CMLL, and Stardom talent. But before that, fans will get a chance to see another crossover event, this time featuring AEW and CMLL talent down in CMLL's home base of Arena Mexico.

On Wednesday night's edition of "CMLL Informa," the promotion announced that their December 13 show will feature AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and Ring of Honor Women's Television Champion Red Velvet. Storm and Velvet will team together to take on La Catalina and Tessa Blanchard, while PAC will face Volador Jr., and Castagnoli will face Hechicero in singles action.

The announcements of Castagnoli, PAC, Storm, and Velvet appearing comes a week after CMLL first announced the show with a short, cryptic video, prompting speculation that a crossover show with AEW and/or New Japan could be in the works. The show had also been alluded to previously by Storm, who declared that she would return to Arena Mexico after being defeated by Catalina back in October.

Like Storm, this will be a return engagement for Castagnoli, PAC, and Velvet. The ROH Women's TV Champion took part in CMLL's International Women's Gran Prix in October, making it to the finals before losing to Reyna Isis. PAC meanwhile appeared in CMLL back in July and August, initially teaming with Death Triangle teammates Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, before teaming with Rocky Romero a week later, facing off against Volador in both matches. As for Castagnoli, it will be his first CMLL appearance since August, when he won the CMLL International Gran Prix.